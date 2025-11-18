Dubai: UK Export Finance to become first foreign investor in DWC expansion

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

UK Export Finance issues $3.5 billion expression of interest letter to Dubai World Central, making them the first foreign investor in the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

UK Minister for Trade Sir Chris Bryant presented the letter to Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths on Tuesday, on the second day of the ongoing Dubai Airshow.

