Dubai: UK Export Finance to become first foreign investor in DWC expansion

UK Minister for Trade Sir Chris Bryant presented a $3.5 billion expression of interest to Dubai World Central

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 11:49 AM

Updated: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 12:00 PM

Dubai Airshow 2025: Traffic increases around Al Maktoum Airport

UAE to introduce nasal spray flu vaccine for first time: Emarat Al Youm

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

UK Export Finance issues $3.5 billion expression of interest letter to Dubai World Central, making them the first foreign investor in the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Is your job going extinct in the age of AI today.

Airbus to win bulk of major flydubai jet order, sources say

IATF 2025 opens in Dubai, marking 20 years as the Gulf’s leading fashion sourcing fair

Aster DM Healthcare secures Dh265m in financing from Emirates Development Bank

How Dubai played a role in Russian teenager's rise in tennis

UK Minister for Trade Sir Chris Bryant presented the letter to Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths on Tuesday, on the second day of the ongoing Dubai Airshow.

