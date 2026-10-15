Dubai to Riyadh via Bahrain: Travellers take longer routes amid airport disruptions

For residents travelling between the UAE and Riyadh, getting to their destination is taking more planning, longer journeys and additional road transfers, as some travellers look for alternatives to their usual flight routes.

With direct air travel options temporarily suspended, residents are considering different ways to reach Saudi Arabia’s capital, including flying into other destinations before continuing by road. For some, this means travelling through Dammam in KSA, while others are using Bahrain as a transit point before making the onward journey to Riyadh.

The travel changes come amid recent attacks on Saudi airports and energy infrastructure, which have disrupted flight operations, including at Riyadh airport.

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Travellers are therefore weighing up flight options, road transfers and onward connections to make their way between the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For those with work commitments in Riyadh, finding an alternative route has become a practical necessity. Others who are currently in Dubai are keeping their plans flexible, hoping to return by air once regular flight options become available again.

Travellers turn to Bahrain and Dammam

A 59-year-old senior British professional based in Riyadh, who did not wish to be named, is among those taking a longer route to return to Saudi Arabia after visiting family in the UK.

After travelling to Dubai, she plans to fly to Manama in Bahrain and then continue to Riyadh by road, a journey she expects to take another five to six hours.

“I had gone to the UK to meet my family, but with the airports closed, I had to find an alternative way to get back to Riyadh, where I am based. I have now travelled to Dubai and will take a flight from here to Manama in Bahrain.

“From there, I will travel by road to Riyadh, which is expected to take around five to six hours. It is a longer journey than usual, but this is the route I have to take to get back to work in Riyadh.”

For 46-year-old marketer Vijayan R., travelling to Riyadh was also necessary because of a professional commitment. He flew from Dubai to Dammam on Sunday to attend the World Petroleum Congress 2026 before completing the journey by road.

“It was a big event in Riyadh’s calendar, so I had to travel to Riyadh anyway. I took a flight from Dubai to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and then travelled by road to Riyadh, which takes around four hours,” he said.

With the event now over, Vijayan plans to retrace part of his journey before flying back to the UAE. His return trip will involve travelling by road from Riyadh to Dammam, followed by another road journey to Bahrain.

“But now I am done and intend going back to Dammam by road and then go to Bahrain by road, which takes around one hour. After that, I’ll fly out from Bahrain, back to the UAE,” he added.

Others in Dubai wait for flights to resume

Not everyone is ready to make the additional road transfers. For some residents, staying in Dubai and waiting for more convenient flight options is the preferred choice.

Rishi Joshi (name changed), who holds dual residency, arrived in Dubai on Friday to meet his family. He is now trying to work out how best to return to Riyadh but is keeping his plans open for the time being.

“I am figuring out a way to return to Riyadh after the airports shut down in the Kingdom. It’s a temporary shutdown, and I am hoping things will open up soon and I’ll be able to travel back by air to at least one of the airports in Saudi Arabia from the UAE.

“For now, I am here. It’s just a matter of 'wait and watch',” he said.