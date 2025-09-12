Dubai: Two men jailed, fined for stealing prescription drugs from pharmacy

Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two Gulf nationals to six months in prison and fined them Dh5,400 after they were convicted of stealing prescription-restricted drugs from a pharmacy in Jumeirah.

The stolen products, which were misused as mind-altering substances, had been taken without approved prescriptions.

The case came to light when a pharmacy employee arrived at work and discovered the store had been broken into. She noticed the front door lock had been forced, the shelves were in disarray, and some items were missing. She immediately informed her manager, who contacted the police.

Dubai Police launched an investigation, reviewing surveillance footage and gathering evidence. It was revealed that the suspects broke into the pharmacy after midnight, taking advantage of the area’s low foot traffic.

The investigation confirmed that the men had stolen prescription-restricted drugs, which are illegal to trade without proper authorisation. A police alert led to the arrest of the first suspect.

During questioning, he admitted to using the stolen substances himself and stated that he was accompanied by the second suspect during the theft.

The second suspect, initially denying involvement, was arrested later. Evidence and testimonies eventually linked him to the crime, leading to the court ruling against both men. This case highlights Dubai’s strict enforcement of laws against the illegal handling of prescription drugs and the misuse of controlled substances.