Dubai: Two JLT towers ban personal trainers, sparking residents anger

Some residents of two high-rises in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) are indignant after management banned personal trainers from the building’s gym and pool, sparking a debate over residents’ rights and community facilities.

Notices have been placed in the elevators of Green Lake Towers 1 and 2 in JLT's Cluster S, informing residents of the new rule. According to management, the decision aims to prevent overcrowding and reduce wear and tear on equipment.

The owners' association management company stated that the ban aligns with community rules and a directive from the master developer, DMCC. "We had to do this as the situation was getting out of hand," said the community manager, citing a February 28 email from DMCC that disallowed personal trainers in common areas. "The residents wouldn't take no for an answer," she explained in a phone conversation with Khaleej Times.

However, DMCC has categorically denied issuing any directive to ban trainers from accessing the building’s gym and pool.

"The matter of allowing personal trainer activities falls under the responsibility of the individual towers in JLT and their respective homeowners associations, not DMCC," the company said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.

"No directive or instructions was issued by DMCC banning personal trainers in JLT," the statement confirmed.

Several residents have personal trainers for health reasons, and this ban has left them confused. SB, who lived in one of the buildings for seven years, expressed her disappointment: "I hired a personal trainer because my husband has a back issue from exercising incorrectly. We opted for professional help to use the gym facilities safely."

Similarly, SM, another resident, voiced concerns over the impact of the ban on his health. "My doctor strongly recommended vigorous physical training—gym, walking, swimming—because of my chronic condition. I need a PT to do these activities. My trainer, who had been coming regularly until last week, stopped visiting due to this ban. I will hold the management responsible if anything goes wrong. I already shared my medical reports with the building security."

Other residents, like NN, questioned management’s concern that trainers might damage equipment. “The gym is part of the facilities we rent. Are we now being told we can’t use it because it’s getting damaged?” he asked, pointing out that the gym is often underutilised, with only a few users at any time. Previously, the restriction was enforced during peak hours, and residents felt it was effective. However, they now consider this blanket ban to be excessive.

Owners are also frustrated about the allocation of maintenance fees. “We pay Dh37,000 annually in maintenance fees. Isn’t that enough to cover repairs?” one homeowner questioned.

The ban extends to personal trainers at the pool, adding to the discontent. RK, a resident for four years, shared his frustration: “We were abruptly notified that swimming coaches are not allowed, disrupting my son’s lessons.”

In response, residents have formed a WhatsApp group with nearly 50 members to discuss grievances and propose solutions, such as registering certified trainers and maintaining a usage log to avoid overcrowding. However, the property management company has reportedly been unresponsive to these suggestions. "Strangely, this ban applies only to two towers in Cluster S, while the rest of the buildings don't face this restriction," noted NK. While acknowledging residents' concerns, the community manager remained firm: "I can't speak for other buildings, but I have to prioritise the well-being of the majority. If anyone needs a personal trainer for medical reasons, they can show me a doctor's note, and we will allow it. However, I cannot have personal trainers running amok in the building. "Some trainers have up to six clients each; if each takes one-hour sessions, we could have a trainer in the gym for six hours. Imagine if we had a dozen trainers hanging around all day. People have even started hiring personal trainers for table tennis. With 254 units in the two buildings, personal trainers have become a headache for many residents."