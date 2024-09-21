Dubai: Tributes pour in as renowned Australian chef passes away

iPhone 16 in UAE: Dozens of tourists who flew in for launch 'disappointed' by new rules this year
Posts of tribute shared online mourned the passing of renowned Australian chef Greg Malouf. He was 64.
Originally from Lebanon, Malouf moved to Dubai in 2013 and had the chance to open a couple of fine dining establishments in the city.
Multiple media reports and other seasoned chefs confirmed his death.
"You are and will always be such an inspiration to me and to so many others. Goodbye my friend, you will be missed very very much. I know you’re smiling down at us while enjoying your pickled lamb tongue sandwiches with mustard. Rest in peace", wrote chef Rita Soueidan on Instagram on Saturday.
The Michelin-starred chef grew up with three generations under the same roof, their meals mostly traditional. He quickly became one of Australia’s most recognised chefs, especially in his promotion of modern Middle Eastern cuisine on an international level. A lot of that is his own interpretation of traditional dishes; “not so much fusion as understanding the dish itself, adding a few more layers and making it look more architectural”, Malouf said in a previous interview with Khaleej Times.
"Along with so many today is a sad day for us all. We loss a giant of a human.. A beautiful man. Yes an amazing chef. I send love to his family and strength. I will miss the banter of all things Greek v Lebanese food. RIP great man. See you on the other side", wrote chef George Calombaris in a post to mourn Malouf who is called the "godfather of Middle Eastern cuisine".
Malouf's last Instagram post, which had the Dubai location tag, was shared on September 6 with a caption that says "Fond memories of Turkey through Turquoise - a chefs journey through Turkey".
Fans commented on the post to express their gratitude to Malouf. One wrote to say "RIP Greg, thank you for your art. You were a true pioneer of middle eastern cuisine. Inspirational".
