Dubai: 42-year-old athlete advances in T100x100 challenge to support kids with cancer

A 42-year-old Togolese athlete who is undertaking a T100x100 challenge has reached the halfway mark of his Guinness World Record attempt, completing over 50 triathlons in support of treating children with cancer at the Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

Ghani Souleymane’s mission, which started on August 8, goes beyond endurance; it’s a test of human spirit and compassion. His challenge aims to complete 100 triathlons in 100 consecutive days, with each day involving a 2km swim, 80km cycle, and 18km run. The initiative supports the Al Jalila Foundation’s sports philanthropy programme, which transforms athletic achievements into humanitarian action.

Supporting children battling cancer

Proceeds from the T100x100 challenge will fund The Child Fund by Al Jalila Foundation, which provides treatment to children with cancer, offering hope and healing to young patients and their families.

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “We believe that sport plays a vital role in strengthening the connection between health and community, and in inspiring individuals to become active partners in the journey of giving. Souleymane's experience is a powerful example of how personal dedication can serve noble humanitarian causes, reinforcing the values of solidarity and compassion.”

He added that Souleymane’s determination embodies the Foundation’s mission to “advance health for humanity,” expressing confidence that the athlete will achieve his Guinness World Record goal.

To date, with the support of community partners, Al Jalila Foundation’s sports philanthropy programme has raised nearly Dh15 million through more than 450 events, with all proceeds directly supporting patient care.

Global event with local impact

The Dubai T100 Triathlon, one of the flagship races in the global T100 World Tour, will mark the culmination of Souleymane’s 100-day challenge on November 16. The event unites professional athletes and community participants alike in celebrating endurance and purpose.

Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisation, praised Souleymane’s feat, saying: “Ghani’s T100 challenge captures the true spirit of our sport, using triathlon as a platform to inspire, unite communities, and drive meaningful change. The T100 World Tour is built on stories like these, where professional racing and grassroots passion combine to leave a lasting impact.”

Turning effort into hope

Speaking about his motivation, Souleymane said: “I am proud to support Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to use sport as a force for positive change, improving lives, promoting better health, and strengthening the values of compassion and solidarity that define the UAE community”.

“Through this challenge, I carry a humanitarian message to stand with children battling cancer. With every step I take, I hope to turn effort into hope and give those in need a real chance at life,” added Souleymane.

Having completed more than 50 triathlons so far, Souleymane’s determination has inspired communities across the UAE and beyond. As he approaches the finish line, his journey stands as a testament to how sport can power hope, healing, and humanity.