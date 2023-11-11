Dubai Tram moved 52 million passengers since launch in November 2014

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 4:45 PM

Dubai Tram has served around 52 million riders and travelled 5.3 million kilometres in the past nine years, following its launch on November 11, 2014, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Saturday.

Taking to microblogging site X, RTA added they have “successfully reduced the tram journey times by two minutes through rescheduling and adjustments to the trip timing system, and improved punctuality.”

“These enhancements made the tram a more efficient, reliable and safe transit mode, rendering it attractive to residents and tourists,” RTA noted, adding: “Such achievements are a testament to the seamless passenger transport, and the enhanced user experience and satisfaction levels of tram riders.”

Integral part

The 14.5km Dubai Tram that runs along Al Sufouh Road from Dubai Marina to Palm Jumeirah and Al Sufouh is an integral part of Dubai's public transportation network, linking the Dubai Metro and The Palm Monorail.

Dubai Tram is serving Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Al Sufouh Road, passing through Dubai Media City, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Knowledge Park, helping in decongesting traffic in these popular tourist areas.

According to RTA, Dubai Tram is considered the first tramway project outside Europe powered by a ground-based electric supply system extending along the track, thus removing the need for catenary (hanging) cables.

