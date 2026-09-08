Dubai to train 14,000 companies to use AI for daily business tasks

More than 14,000 private sector companies in Dubai will receive specialised training in Agentic AI, as the emirate moves to help businesses use the technology for everyday operations, decision making and growth.

Dubai Chambers has launched the training to give companies the practical skills needed to adopt Agentic AI across their businesses.

The initiative forms part of Dubai's wider programme to transition the private sector towards Agentic AI, launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

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What will companies learn?

The training will be delivered through the new Dubai Chambers Academy, an integrated learning platform.

Companies will receive practical guidance on how Agentic AI can be applied to business and explore tools and solutions designed to improve efficiency, productivity, operations and decision making.

The programme will also help businesses identify areas where AI agents could support growth and innovation and prepare for the technology's expanding role in the workplace.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said Agentic AI is creating new possibilities for how companies operate.

“It can help manage complex tasks, enable more effective decision making, enhance productivity, and create new opportunities for growth,” he said.

Al Mansoori said the training aims to give private sector companies the expertise to understand Agentic AI and translate its potential into practical applications.

Dubai pushes wider AI adoption

The training is part of a broader programmer aimed at accelerating the adoption of Agentic AI across Dubai's private sector.

The programme includes support for companies developing and deploying Agentic AI solutions, the establishment of incubators for Agentic AI companies, as well as knowledge sharing and capacity building initiatives.

Dubai Chambers has also established an Executive Committee for Agentic AI to accelerate adoption among businesses and prepare companies for global technological changes.

The wider goal is to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for the digital economy and future industries.