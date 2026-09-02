Dubai to get traffic light-style indicators on food product labels

A new nutrition label will soon feature on Dubai's food products. Consumers and food businesses will now be able to verify the accuracy of nutritional data through a simple traffic light-style label on the product.

Dubai Central Laboratory has launched a specialised laboratory service that will conduct required tests on food products and uses a graded classification system from A to E to classify the accuracy of the label.

This will help manufacturers and suppliers validate the nutritional information on their products before or after it reaches the market. This helps companies confirm that their labelling is accurate, supporting compliance and building credibility with regulators and customers alike.

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For shoppers, the new label simplifies decision-making at the point of purchase. Rather than having to look at complex nutritional tables, consumers can glance at the A-to-E grade to quickly compare products and choose options that better fit their dietary needs.

This is just one aspect of the emirate's push towards healthier eating. Schools and colleges across Dubai have been encouraged to serve healthier meals as part of an enhanced food and nutrition guideline introduced in 2025 by the Dubai Municipality (DM).

The rules require educational institutions to reduce added sugars, increase fibre, promote water intake, and reduce food waste, among other things.

The guideline also lays out per-serving size criteria to ensure clear portion control and consistent labelling. Serving tea and coffee will be regulated, and institutes will be required to plan sustainable meals by promoting locally sourced ingredients.