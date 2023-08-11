Dubai traffic alert: Vehicle catches fire, police urge caution

The incident happened on Al Khawaneej Street in the direction of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 8:35 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 8:38 PM

The Dubai Police has urged motorists to take caution after a vehicle caught fire on a busy road on Friday.

The authority posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Fire in a vehicle on Al Khawaneej Street in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street, please take caution.

