Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns motorists of delays on 2 major roads due to Rugby 7s event

The Roads and Transport Authority informed commuters of expected delays on two major roads in the city on Sunday.
Travellers can expect delays on Dubai-Al Ain Road and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road from 10am to 12am.
The advisory comes as the Emirates Airline Rugby 7s event takes place in Dubai's Seven's Stadium. Motorists have been advised to plan their trips accordingly.
