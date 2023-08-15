Dubai traffic alert: Residents warned of obstruction on key road

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM

The Dubai Police have urged residents to be careful as an accident has taken place on a key road on Tuesday.

In a tweet by the authority on X, formerly known as Twitter, the traffic obstruction is on Al Rebat Street towards Al Garhoud.

Motorists are advised to remain cautious while driving in the concerned area.