Dubai traffic alert: Police warn motorists of disruption on major road

The branch will deliver training courses and specialised programmes tailored to enhance the proficiency of Korean language educators across the entire Arab region
Dubai Police has taken to Twitter to warn motorists about a vehicle that has stopped on Umm Suqeim Road.
Motorists heading in the direction of Mall of the Emirates from Al Khail Road have been asked to be 'extra cautious'.
Drivers get up to 35% discount on traffic penalties depending on how soon they are paid
Tomaso Rodriguez got help from other riders - who did not know that he was the boss - when his phone heated up during deliveries
The groomsmen include soldiers, civilians and the sons of martyrs; celebration coincides with 47th anniversary of unification of UAE Armed Forces
Ministry issues reminder that fine for not registering is Dh400
The Dubai Ruler, a hands-on leader, often conducts inspections of various organisations around the emirate
Residing in the country provides us with a central location and abundant opportunities to venture to exotic places nearby
So green was his project that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed met him to personally applaud his efforts