Dubai traffic alert: Police report heavy congestion in key area due to signal malfunction

Motorists are advised to plan routes accordingly to avoid the obstruction

Photo for illustrative purposes.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:05 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:29 AM

Dubai Police have reported heavy traffic congestion leading to Dubai Studio City at the Al-Qudra Road intersection, due to a malfunctioning traffic signal.

The congestion extends in both directions from Dubai Studio City. Motorists are advised to exercise patience and plan routes accordingly to avoid the traffic.

