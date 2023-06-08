Dubai traffic alert: Police report heavy congestion in key area due to signal malfunction

They also highlight the threat posed by artificial intelligence and ChatGPT to entities in the public and private sector
Dubai Police have reported heavy traffic congestion leading to Dubai Studio City at the Al-Qudra Road intersection, due to a malfunctioning traffic signal.
The congestion extends in both directions from Dubai Studio City. Motorists are advised to exercise patience and plan routes accordingly to avoid the traffic.
ALSO READ:
They also highlight the threat posed by artificial intelligence and ChatGPT to entities in the public and private sector
Last year a new labour law was approved; it introduced flexible work patterns, in order to reduce operational costs and increase productivity of employees
The video has garnered over 570k views on social media, with users were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section
The 55-year-old sales manager has been living in the Emirates for two decades, and was inspired to participate after watching the previous winner
The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies comply with the relevant laws
The most expensive hand-built car by Rolls-Royce is priced at Dh110 million
Finding an affordable holiday destination and a package can be a challenge
The National Centre of Meteorology said about a tropical depression centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 11.9 north and longitude 66.00