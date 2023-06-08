UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai traffic alert: Police report heavy congestion in key area due to signal malfunction

Motorists are advised to plan routes accordingly to avoid the obstruction

Photo for illustrative purposes.
Photo for illustrative purposes.

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:05 AM

Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:29 AM

Dubai Police have reported heavy traffic congestion leading to Dubai Studio City at the Al-Qudra Road intersection, due to a malfunctioning traffic signal.

The congestion extends in both directions from Dubai Studio City. Motorists are advised to exercise patience and plan routes accordingly to avoid the traffic.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE