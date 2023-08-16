Dubai traffic alert: Police issue warning over accident on major road

The provisions of the decision apply to all Islamic activities, mosques, public and private musallah, cemeteries and their workers in the emirate
The Dubai Police has urged motorists to take caution following a collision on a key road on Wednesday.
The authority said that an accident occured on Al Ittihad Street after Al Mulla Plaza Tunnel towards Al Garhoud Bridge.
"Accident on Al Ittihad St after Al Mulla Plaza Tunnel towards Al Garhoud Bridge, please take caution," the authority posted on X (formerly Twitter)
Less than a year after joining Dubai’s Al Ittifaq Football Club, he managed to sign a deal with Spanish club Deportivo Llosetense
Academic seats were competitive, with more than 4,000 applications received and an admission rate of 4.6 percent
It will be the first time that the event will be held outside the US
The change will be implemented on August 31, 2023
Dewa is the first utility in the world and the first government organisation in the UAE to use ChatGPT to enrich its services
The ambassador highlighted the three agreements inked during the visit by PM Modi to Abu Dhabi last month
Funds are exclusively collected through donation boxes in public areas of Dubai International and Dubai World Central