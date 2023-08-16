Dubai traffic alert: Police issue warning over accident on major road

The authority said that an accident occured on Al Ittihad Street after Al Mulla Plaza Tunnel towards Al Garhoud Bridge

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM

The Dubai Police has urged motorists to take caution following a collision on a key road on Wednesday.

The authority said that an accident occured on Al Ittihad Street after Al Mulla Plaza Tunnel towards Al Garhoud Bridge.

"Accident on Al Ittihad St after Al Mulla Plaza Tunnel towards Al Garhoud Bridge, please take caution," the authority posted on X (formerly Twitter)

ALSO READ: