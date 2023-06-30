Dubai traffic alert: Police issue warning over accident on major road

The auspicious day started with prayers at mosques and then it was time for bonding
The Dubai Police has urged motorists to take caution following a collision on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, heading to Dubai, at the exit leading to the vegetable and fruit market.
The authority tweeted: "Collision on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road coming from Abu Dhabi at the exit leading to the vegetable and fruit market. Please take caution."
Americans chose the emirate ahead of Istanbul, Antalya, Palm Beach, Hong Kong and the Bahamas
With drawings of camels adorned with astronauts, the counters signify the melding of historical roots and technological advancements
Rulers exchanged greetings with President on this blessed occasion, prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless, bring joy to the Emirates and its people
Three sets of parents were overjoyed to welcome their babies into the world on the auspicious first day of Eid
The Crown Prince of Dubai often posts videos and images with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, his children, and other members of his family
Authorities immediately responded to the incident and put out the blaze
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan