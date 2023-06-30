Dubai traffic alert: Police issue warning over accident on major road

The authority said it took place heading to Dubai, at the exit leading to the vegetable and fruit market

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 6:37 PM

The Dubai Police has urged motorists to take caution following a collision on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, heading to Dubai, at the exit leading to the vegetable and fruit market.

The authority tweeted: "Collision on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road coming from Abu Dhabi at the exit leading to the vegetable and fruit market. Please take caution."

