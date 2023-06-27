Dubai traffic alert: Multi-vehicle collision near Box Park, police urge caution

No injuries have been reported so far
Multiple vehicles are reported to have been involved in a collision on Al Wasl Road, according to Dubai Police.
The authority took to Twitter to report the accident near Box Park and urged motorists to exercise caution.
A second accident was also reported by the authority on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Dubai. The authority urged motorists to use Al Faya Road as an alternative route.
ALSO READ:
No injuries have been reported so far
Special fairs will be held at exhibition centres during the summer to offer cool deals to shoppers
Restaurant managers say bulk orders are common as families get together for the festival of sacrifice
"Beware of fireworks", the message by the country's Public Prosecution said on Twitter
The Police took to Twitter to inform residents of the ceremony
The aim is to facilitate their housing needs by ensuring that their requests are processed promptly
Community members are advised to ensure provision of fire extinguishers, fire blankets and first aid kits at home
UAE Media Council chairman highlights the need to work with all relevant public and private sector entities