Dubai traffic alert: Multi-vehicle collision near Box Park, police urge caution

The authority also reported a second accident on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 5:09 PM

Multiple vehicles are reported to have been involved in a collision on Al Wasl Road, according to Dubai Police.

The authority took to Twitter to report the accident near Box Park and urged motorists to exercise caution.

A second accident was also reported by the authority on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Dubai. The authority urged motorists to use Al Faya Road as an alternative route.

