Dubai traffic alert: Motorists warned of delays on intersection from tomorrow

The hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, as well as operating and intensive care rooms
Motorists have been warned of delays while travelling towards the intersection between Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Road by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.
Taking to X, the RTA alerted residents of delays that will begin from tomorrow, Saturday, February 10 until Monday, February 12. This is due to road work and traffic diversions taking place between the two roads during the given timeframe.
The work will start from 1am on Saturday and go on until 6am on Monday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Motorists have been advised to follow directional signs and use alternative routes like Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, 2nd December St, Sheikh Zayed Rd. and Al Ittihad Rd. to reach their destination safely.
ALSO READ:
The hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, as well as operating and intensive care rooms
The second stage will take place from Al Mirfa Bab Al Nojoum to Madinat Zayed
DXB shares a video of employee recounting memorable moment when he helped a passenger locate her husband
It was opened in January 2018 and has attracted more than 5.5 million visitors so far
People all around the world will welcome the year of the dragon on Saturday, February 10
Dubai Ruler and the Deputy Prime Minister dispatched similar messages
The man was left permanently disabled after he was run over in an accident
Temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in internal areas