Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road causes congestion past Dubai Mall

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 10:40 AM

Dubai Police has reported a traffic accident on Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction towards Sharjah, after the Dubai Mall bridge.

Authorities have requested the public to exercise caution near the site.

