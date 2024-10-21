Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Rashid Road; motorists to expect delays

Image used for illustrative purpose

A traffic accident took place on Monday on Sheikh Rashid Road during the morning rush hours when most residents are headed on their way to work.

As per the Dubai Police, the incident happened after the exit of the Trade Centre Tunnel towards Al Garhoud Bridge.

Motorists have been warned of traffic congestion in the area and have been advised to drive carefully.

Google Maps showed expected delays on the route close to Dubai Frame, with red and orange marking indicating slow moving traffic.