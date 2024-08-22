Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

One winner bought his ticket during a layover in Dubai on his way to Taiwan from South Africa
The Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the city on Thursday morning.
The incident took place on Ras Al Khor Street after Bu Kadra Bridge towards Jebel Ali.
Drivers have been alerted of expected congestion in the area.
The authority warned them to use advised alternative routes and take caution while driving.
