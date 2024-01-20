UAE

Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

Drivers have been advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 9:01 AM

Last updated: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 9:30 AM

An accident took place on a major road in Dubai on Saturday, according Dubai Police.

The authority took to X, warning motorists of the traffic obstruction due to the incident on Sheikh Zayed Road from Defence Bridge towards the Trade Centre roundabout.

Drivers have been advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety.

