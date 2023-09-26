UAE

Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 7:31 PM

Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 7:32 PM

The Dubai Police has put out a traffic alert for a major road in the emirate.

Motorists have been warned of an accident on Expo Street heading towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The authority took to X (formerly Twitter) to advise drivers of the incident.

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious.

