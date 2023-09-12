UAE

Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road, authority issues alert

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving in the area

Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 8:00 AM

An alert has been issued by authorities after an accident took place early today.

Occurring on a major road, authorities took to X to warn motorists of the accident.

The accident took place on Al Khail Road, coming from Latifa Bint Hamdan Bridge towards Jebel Ali.

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving in the area.

