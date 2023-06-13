Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on key road; police issue warning

Travel agents say outbound travel rush started on June 1 with heavy rush over weekends
A vehicle fire has occurred on Oud Metha Street this morning, Dubai Police have said.
Police took to Twitter to alert motorists that the accident took place towards Wafi bridge, due to which traffic is currently being obstructed.
The authority urges residents to be careful and exercise caution around the site.
