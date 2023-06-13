Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on key road; police issue warning

Police have urged residents to be careful and exercise caution around the site

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 8:16 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 8:47 AM

A vehicle fire has occurred on Oud Metha Street this morning, Dubai Police have said.

Police took to Twitter to alert motorists that the accident took place towards Wafi bridge, due to which traffic is currently being obstructed.

The authority urges residents to be careful and exercise caution around the site.

