Dubai traffic alert: Accident on key road, authorities warn motorists

In the 144th edition, Mahzooz saw 799 participants take home Dh1,396,500 in prize money
The Dubai Police has warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate on Monday.
The authority took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to notify drivers of the collision between two vehicles on Al Khail Street, opposite Al Jaddaf.
The accident has taken place towards the direction of Gulf Crossing.
Motorists have been advised to remain cautious while driving and maintain their safety.
ALSO READ:
In the 144th edition, Mahzooz saw 799 participants take home Dh1,396,500 in prize money
The video clip shows 8 of the most shocking instances of reckless driving caught on camera
These measures are essential for safeguarding oneself and one's family from potential cyber threats
More than 11,000 scientists and specialised doctors are expected for the event running from May 26 to 30, 2024
#DubaiDestinations receives over 1.8 million engagements and more than 3.4 million video views across social media platforms
Legal measures will be taken against the person who published the misleading audio
Today, Saeed Al Dharif shares this unique art with people from around the world
This town offers a unique blend of natural beauty, historical significance, and family-friendly activities