Dubai traffic alert: Accident on key road, authorities warn motorists

Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate on Sunday.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the authority informed residents of the incident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
The accident has taken place towards Jebel Ali.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and remain cautious.
