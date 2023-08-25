Dubai traffic alert: Accident on key road, authorities warn motorists

They express their sincere condolences and sympathy
Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident on a key road, urging them to drive carefully in the concerned area.
The authority notified residents through X, formerly known as Twitter.
The accident has taken place on Al Khail Street, after the Umm Suqeim Bridge.
Drivers have been advised to be cautious and remain careful.
