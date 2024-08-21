E-Paper

Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Al Khail Road; motorists urged to be careful

The Dubai Police said the accident site is before the Hessa Street Exit, heading towards Abu Dhabi

Web Desk
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 7:22 PM

A road accident has taken place on Al Khail Road, the Dubai Police has informed.

In a post on X on Wednesday evening, it said the accident site is before the Hessa St. Exit, heading towards Abu Dhabi.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai Police urged motorists to be careful while taking that road.

