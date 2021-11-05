Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Al Ittihad Street

Police warn motorists of traffic jams in the area

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 5:22 PM

Dubai Police have warned of an accident on Al Ittihad Street.

According to an official tweet on Friday, the accident took place near the entrance of the tunnel towards Al Garhoud Bridge.

Police have warned motorists to be careful in the resulting traffic jam.