Dubai traffic alert: 30-minute delay after accident on E311

They have said that the accident has taken place on the road heading towards Sharjah, and have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving in the vicinity

Published: Sat 25 Oct 2025, 10:17 PM

An accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road is disrupting traffic, authorities have said.

Dubai Police, in an advisory at 10.02pm, informed residents of an accident that took place on E311 opposite Global Village.

They have said that the accident has taken place on the road heading towards Sharjah, and have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving on the road.

According to Google Maps, the 5.7km stretch that usually takes 5 minutes to cross, is now taking a whopping 35 minutes. Take a look at the affected area below: