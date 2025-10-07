Dubai: Banned chemical TPO in gel nail polish now detectable in the emirate

The Dubai Central Laboratory, which falls under Dubai Municipality has announced that its cosmetics and personal care testing labs now have the equipment to detect TPO — a chemical recently banned by the European Union.

The new technology has been introduced as a part of modernisation efforts to ensure that cosmetic items in Dubai meet international safety standards.

What is TPO?

TPO (trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide) is a chemical commonly found in gel nail polishes. It allows the polish to dry quickly and lends it its distinctive shine.

Gel nail polish is preferred by many over regular polish due to its distinctive glossy sheen and longer-lasting durability, which prevents chipping. It is applied in coats and dried under a UV light.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Dubai authorities for clarification on the status of the banned chemical in the emirate.

Why did the EU ban TPO?

The European Union banned TPO as of September 1. TPO has been found to cause fertility damage after prolonged ingestion in animal trials. Since there is no evidence of harmful effects from human trials, the ban is seen by experts as more of a precautionary measure.

According to the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), salon owners have not been allowed to use nail polish with TPO from September 1. They were also required to safely dispose of any existing stock and ensure future stock is free from the banned chemical.

Manufacturers in the EU are now required to reformulate their gel polishes to be TPO-free.