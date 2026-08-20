Dubai's Toyota building to be demolished, tenants asked to vacate

Dubai's iconic Toyota building is going to be demolished, and its residents have been asked to move out. A real estate agent confirmed to Khaleej Times that no new tenants were being allowed to move into the building as it was getting ready to be demolished.

For the last several weeks, a number of long-term residents have vacated the premises. Some residents also took to social media to reminisce about their memories of the building.

Grocery store employee Ahmed has been a resident of the building for the last five years and he moved out on Friday last week. “We were one of the last ones to shift,” he told Khaleej Times. “Several of my colleagues and I were living there as it was our company accommodation. It is very close to our workplace, and the rents were very affordable as well."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ahmed said that the building management has been asking its residents to move out in phases. “First the people who were staying in partitioned rooms were asked to move out,” he said. “So we first thought it was a crackdown on the partitioned rooms. But soon the company accommodation lodgers like us were also asked to shift.”

Constructed in 1974, just three years after the UAE was founded, the Nasser Rashid Lootah Building is regarded as one of Dubai's first residential towers. It is around 65 metres tall, and is a 15-storey complex that became one of only three buildings near the area which is now located on the first interchange of the bustling Sheikh Zayed Road.

The building became a recognizable landmark in 1981 when a large, bright red neon Toyota insignia was installed on its roof, which is how it earned its famous nickname. The iconic sign remained in place for nearly 40 years before being removed in 2018 when the advertising contract expired. In a move that pleased many residents and nostalgia fans, the sign was reinstated in June 2022, once again lighting up the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline.