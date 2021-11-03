Dubai: Tourists who flew in for Expo 2020, Diwali join residents in 30x30 fitness challenge

"The participation of people from different ethnicities and cultures is just amazing," says visitor

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 6:11 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 6:29 PM

The Dubai Fitness Challenge has caught the fancy of people outside the country as well. Many people from different parts of the world who have flown into the country in recent days for various reasons - Expo 2020, Diwali, tourism, or plain business, have been lured by the hordes of residents taking their daily fix while trying to complete the 30x30 challenge.

Some of these visitors and tourists have been here for previous editions of the fitness challenge and are happy to hit the roads running. A case in point is Raja, an environmentalist and former radio jockey from Bengaluru, India.

"The Dubai Fitness Challenge is a perfect example of how people should follow their fitness goals," said Raja, who has participated in previous editions of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. He wants to convey a message for a sustainable future this time around.

"I will be cycling down Shaikh Zayed Road with a blender jar made from recycled material and carbon-neutral properties," Raja told Khaleej Times.

"The UAE is leading the world in forging a sustainable future, and I have not used anything that harms the environment for the last 1,314 days."

The environmentalist, who will be in Dubai for 15 days, said: "It is just amazing to see the entire city get together for fitness."

Another radio jockey from Mangalore, a South Indian city, who arrived last month, also plans to take part in the challenge. "It's just fantastic to be a part of this event," said Errol Gonsalves.

Gonsalves said people back home in India are aware of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and are curious about the Expo and all other events that are happening in Dubai this time of the year.

"I receive a number of calls and emails from my folks back home asking about the Expo 2020, Dubai Fitness Challenge and the other events happening around town. It's great to see the city give out a message on the importance of fitness."

Errol said Dubai represents the world in some ways as people from all corners of the world live and work here.

"Dubai is a global city as people from almost every nationality can be found here. I meet people from different parts of the world and learn about their culture, and also exchange notes of fitness with them," he said.

"The participation of people from different ethnicities and cultures is just amazing," Gonsalves added.

He said he would try to convince authorities to start similar events in Indian cities.