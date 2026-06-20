Dubai tourist visa in 48 hours: Visitors can save hundreds with discounts of up to 60%

Dubai may be known for luxury hotels, premium attractions and big-ticket experiences, but summer is also the season when smart travellers can save the most.

With tourist visas now being processed within 48 working hours after submission of required documents, last-minute trips to Dubai may become easier for visitors. But travel agents said that the bigger advantage for tourists this summer could be the number of discounts available across hotels, outdoor activities and attractions.

From hotel rooms starting at Dh139 to desert safaris, jet ski rides and buggy experiences offered at lower rates, visitors who compare prices before booking can save hundreds of dirhams.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are five things tourists should avoid paying full price for in Dubai during summer.

Accommodation

Accommodation is usually one of the biggest expenses for tourists. But during summer, many hotels reduce rates to attract guests during the warmer months.

Rove Hotels, for example, is advertising rooms starting at Dh139 for 36 hours on selected dates. For a tourist staying two nights, that could mean spending less than Dh300 on accommodation, which is much lower than what many visitors expect to pay in Dubai.

Travel agents said that this is why tourists should avoid booking the first hotel they see online. Rates can vary widely depending on location, dates and offers. A hotel that may be expensive during winter can become much more affordable during summer.

Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism, said Dubai is becoming a value-for-money destination during summer.

"Hotels reduce rates, attractions launch offers and visitors can enjoy the city with fewer crowds. Families can save substantially compared to the winter season," he said.

Desert safaris

A desert safari is one of the most popular experiences for tourists visiting Dubai. But prices often drop during summer as operators introduce seasonal offers.

During peak season, desert safari packages can cost Dh150 or more. In summer, some operators offer packages from around Dh50, depending on the inclusions. This may cover dune bashing, entertainment, dinner and transfers, although tourists should always check what is included before booking.

Several operators are running packages, and summer deals on their websites. Booking in advance or comparing platforms can help visitors find better rates.

Jet ski rides

Jet ski rides are among the most popular water activities in the UAE, especially for tourists who want views of landmarks such as Burj Al Arab or Atlantis from the water.

But these rides can be expensive during busy periods. In summer, operators often offer weekday deals, advance-booking discounts and seasonal promotions. Outdoor activity providers have earlier said that some activities can be discounted by up to 50 per cent during summer.

Paying at the counter without checking online offers could mean missing out on a much lower price.

Dune buggy adventures

Dune buggy rides are usually considered premium desert experiences and can cost much more than desert safaris. However, summer is one of the best times to look for discounts.

Operators often reduce prices to attract adventure seekers during the off-peak season. Since buggy experiences are priced depending on duration, vehicle type and whether it is a shared or private ride, tourists should compare packages carefully.

This is one activity where paying full price can make a big difference to the total holiday budget. A discounted buggy ride can allow tourists to enjoy a premium experience while still keeping their trip affordable.

Attractions and family experiences

Tourists should also avoid paying full prices at the gate for attractions during summer. Many attractions, theme parks, indoor entertainment centres and family experiences offer online deals, combo tickets or seasonal promotions.

Dubai has several indoor attractions that remain popular during the warmer months, including malls, museums, aquariums, observation decks and family entertainment centres. Visitors travelling with children should especially check for family bundles or kids offers before booking.

Buying tickets online in advance can often be cheaper than buying at the entrance. Tourists should also check official websites, travel platforms and hotel concierge offers before making a purchase.

Bharat Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels, said Dubai's 48-hour visa processing timeline could encourage more short-notice travel.

"Once more travellers become aware that visas can be processed within 48 working hours, demand is likely to increase. The faster turnaround removes uncertainty and makes Dubai attractive for both leisure and business travellers," he said.

Travel agents said that the combination of quicker visas, lower hotel rates and discounted experiences is helping position Dubai as a summer destination, not just a winter hotspot.