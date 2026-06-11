Dubai tourist visa in 48 hours: Travel agents outline process amid huge demand

Dubai's announcement to process single-entry 30 and 60 days tourist visas within 48 working hours could encourage more visitors to travel to the emirate, according to travel agents.

The move will benefit tourists, business travellers and families planning short-notice trips, theu further stated.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) recently highlighted that visitors can obtain a single-entry tourist visa within 48 working hours after completing the application process and submitting all required documents.

Travel industry executives said that the quicker turnaround is expected to remove uncertainty for travellers and make Dubai an even more attractive destination, particularly during the summer season when hotels and attractions offer lucrative deals.

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Bharat Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels, said the announcement has already become a talking point among travellers and with in the industry despite being only a day old.

"People are talking about it. Once residents and travellers across different markets become aware that visas can be processed within 48 working hours, demand is likely to increase. The faster turnaround removes uncertainty and makes Dubai an attractive option for both leisure and business travellers," he said.

Aidasani mentioned that Dubai's strategic location between the East and the West makes it a key destination for business travellers who may need to travel at short notice. "Faster visa approvals could help facilitate such trips," he added.

He also pointed out that summer could work in Dubai's favour. "Hotels are offering attractive seasonal rates and there are competitive airfares from parts of the Indian subcontinent and other regions. Combined with quicker visa processing, this could encourage more people to visit Dubai during the summer months".

How to apply

According to information shared by GDRFA, applications for the single-entry tourist visa are submitted through authorised tourism offices. The visa is available for stays of 30 or 60 days and the service is completed within 48 hours after the submission of required documents. Applicants are required to provide a personal photograph, a valid passport and, for some nationalities, a national identity card.

Subair Thekepurathvalappil, Senior Manager at Wisefox Tourism said that the process is straightforward once the required documents have been submitted. "After all the verified and correct documents are received from the traveller, we upload them through the portal. In many cases, travellers can expect to receive their visas within a day, while some may take up to 48 hours," he said.

Subair advised travellers to ensure all documents are complete and accurate before applying, as missing information can delay approvals. He said that they have already started receiving enquiries about the new visa processing timeline. "People have been asking about the process after reading the news. The announcement gives travellers more confidence when planning their trips".

Subair added that Dubai attract visitors even during the summer months because of lower hotel rates, seasonal promotions and fewer crowds. "People often think of Dubai as a winter destination, but it is also a great place to visit during summer. Visitors can enjoy attractive hotel offers and spend less while experiencing the city," he shared.

Taha Siddique, owner of Siddique Travels said that the announcement has generated interest among tourists, business travellers and families planning visits to the UAE. "Many people are delighted to know that visas can be processed within 48 hours. It helps travellers who need to plan trips at short notice," he said.

According to Siddique, visitors from parts of the Indian subcontinent often travel to Dubai during the summer months, particularly when monsoon conditions affect some regions. Lower accommodation rates, seasonal promotions and concerts add to the city's appeal.

Travel agents believe the 48-hour visa processing timeline, combined with summer travel deals and easier trip planning, could further strengthen Dubai's position as a year-round destination for international visitors.