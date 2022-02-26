Dubai Tourist Police received nearly 1,500 comments, requests for help in 2021

Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox funded cancer research projects
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Tourist Police received 1430 comments, inquiries, and requests for helps from members of the public last year, it was announced on Saturday.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), said the authority uses the latest electronic systems and smart communication channels to connect with the community and provide them with easy access to our services and assistance 24/7.
He noted that last year, the Tourist Police Department responded to 808 requests of help, 419 inquiries and 203 comments and suggestions, in addition to the Department's awareness efforts that featured conducting lecturers to partners and collaborators. He added that the Department strives to guarantee their policing services exceed visitors' expectations and ensure their happiness.
He also stressed on the necessity to intensify the awareness efforts among concerned parties to establish communication and provide swift and immediate assistance to all types of requests from tourists.
Al Jallaf urged the public to contact the tourist police if they have comments and suggestions, or any forms of help via touristpolice@dubaipolice.gov.ae. Alternatively, customers can call 901 or request the police services on the Dubai Police Smart app, available for smartphones through App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.
Reporters@khaleejtimes.com
Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox funded cancer research projects
UAE1 day ago
The stark difference between an employee’s expectations and their current pay may lead to the Great Resignation
UAE1 day ago
Average of 28 per cent increase in footfall witnessed in jewellery shops during recently-concluded festival
UAE1 day ago
Some students, who were to fly to Dubai, are stranded in Ukraine as Russian forces launched an attack.
UAE2 days ago
The mandir has curated an on-site exhibition for all visitors every Sunday to improve community ties
UAE2 days ago
The companies and individual have been linked to supporting Houthi terrorist
UAE2 days ago
It has been established at the Gargash Hospital, UAE’s first female Emirati- owned, multi-speciality hospital
UAE2 days ago
Sacha Jafri used an aerospace-grade aluminum gold plate as his canvas for the artwork
UAE2 days ago