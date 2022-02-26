Dubai Tourist Police received nearly 1,500 comments, requests for help in 2021

The authority uses the latest electronic systems and smart communication channels to connect with the community

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:16 PM

The Dubai Tourist Police received 1430 comments, inquiries, and requests for helps from members of the public last year, it was announced on Saturday.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), said the authority uses the latest electronic systems and smart communication channels to connect with the community and provide them with easy access to our services and assistance 24/7.

He noted that last year, the Tourist Police Department responded to 808 requests of help, 419 inquiries and 203 comments and suggestions, in addition to the Department's awareness efforts that featured conducting lecturers to partners and collaborators. He added that the Department strives to guarantee their policing services exceed visitors' expectations and ensure their happiness.

He also stressed on the necessity to intensify the awareness efforts among concerned parties to establish communication and provide swift and immediate assistance to all types of requests from tourists.

Al Jallaf urged the public to contact the tourist police if they have comments and suggestions, or any forms of help via touristpolice@dubaipolice.gov.ae. Alternatively, customers can call 901 or request the police services on the Dubai Police Smart app, available for smartphones through App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.

