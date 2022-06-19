Dubai tourist loses luggage, cash, passport on bus; police return items within 30 minutes

The police formed a team to track her journey

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 12:31 PM

The Dubai Police have returned the luggage of a tourist within 30 minutes after she lost it while using public transport.

Since the Russian tourist couldn't remember the details of the bus she had taken, the police formed a team to track her journey across Dubai. The team reviewed the routes and utilised the smart systems in place across the city to retrieve the lost items.

Colonel Khalfan Al Jallaf, director of the Dubai Tourist Police Department, said the tourist informed the call centre (901) about losing two bags, a mobile phone, a wallet, some credit cards, her passport and some cash while commuting.

The special team identified the bus that the tourist took from La Mer to the Palm. They then contacted the bus driver, who confirmed that he had found the tourist's luggage but couldn't identify or reach the owner.

The officer said the entire operation took no longer than half an hour.

The Dubai Police are very swift when it comes to responding to reports of lost items. In January, the police returned €33,600 (Dh140,000) to a transit passenger after the man lost the cash during his outbound journey via the Dubai International Airport. The German tourist was not even aware of when or where he had lost the cash.

In April, a British expat in the UAE lost Dh70,000 on his flight back home via the Dubai International Airport. The bag containing the cash was retrieved and returned to the Briton within an hour. The expat had said then that he was not worried about his cash, having lived in Dubai long enough to know that nothing gets lost in the city.

