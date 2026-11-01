Sheikh Hamdan launches world's first city-wide tourism loyalty programme in Dubai
This comes as a part of a series of initiatives to enhance the city's tourism sector
- PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Nov 2026, 1:15 PM
Dubai's Crown Prince has launched a series of initiatives to improve tourism in the emirate, including the world's first city-wide tourism loyalty programme.
Tourists will also be able to apply for visit visas through the official Visit Dubai website.
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