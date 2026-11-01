Sheikh Hamdan launches world's first city-wide tourism loyalty programme in Dubai

This comes as a part of a series of initiatives to enhance the city's tourism sector

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Nov 2026, 1:15 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai's Crown Prince has launched a series of initiatives to improve tourism in the emirate, including the world's first city-wide tourism loyalty programme.

Tourists will also be able to apply for visit visas through the official Visit Dubai website.

Recommended For You

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

 

[More to follow. Please refresh for full version.]


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

2

Iran negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end US-Iran war: Official

3

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

4

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

5

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?