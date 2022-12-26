Dubai tops charts as region's most popular city in 2022; beats New York, Paris, Barcelona on global index

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 12:38 PM

Dubai has topped the charts as the region's number one most popular city in 2022.

According to “Destinations Insight” from Google, the emirate also ranks number two globally; the index ranks London as the world's number one most popular city.

The search engine tracks the number of searches for flights and accommodations for each destination.

French capital Paris ranks at number three with New York, Amsterdam and Barcelona taking the third, fourth and fifth places respectively.

Lisbon comes in at the sixth spot, while the historical city of Istanbul in Turkey has sealed the seventh spot.

This is followed by Italy’s Rome and Indonesia’s Denpasar that have secured the ninth and tenth spot respectively on the global index.

