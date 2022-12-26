Dubai tops charts as region's most popular city in 2022; beats New York, Paris, Barcelona on global index

Ministry expresses condolences to families of the victims
Dubai has topped the charts as the region's number one most popular city in 2022.
According to “Destinations Insight” from Google, the emirate also ranks number two globally; the index ranks London as the world's number one most popular city.
The search engine tracks the number of searches for flights and accommodations for each destination.
French capital Paris ranks at number three with New York, Amsterdam and Barcelona taking the third, fourth and fifth places respectively.
Lisbon comes in at the sixth spot, while the historical city of Istanbul in Turkey has sealed the seventh spot.
This is followed by Italy’s Rome and Indonesia’s Denpasar that have secured the ninth and tenth spot respectively on the global index.
ALSO READ:
Ministry expresses condolences to families of the victims
Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia delivers his first X'mas message after assuming office in July
From putting out carrot and milk for reindeers to making kids wear matching pyjamas, here are some unusual traditions followed by expats
Over the past few weeks, legal action have been taken and warnings issued as authorities were alerted to unfair practices and violations
These generators will help alleviate the difficult living conditions of crisis-affected families
A glimpse of what to look forward to in the New Year
The camping destinations in the guide include Hatta, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, and deserts across the city
UAE Rescue Group has handled over 85,000 rescue requests in the last four years