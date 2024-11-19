Dubai: Top Damac official clarifies rumours of airline venture

A top official at Damac Properties has denied the rumours that the group is starting an airline.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Damac, clarified this at an event to launch its new master development Damac Island on Tuesday evening.

“I want to clarify that we are not coming out with an airline,” she said. “All the destinations you need will be available in Damac Islands. That is the only airline that we need and all the destinations are only 20 minutes away.”

Earlier, Damac Properties, the largest private developer in Dubai, teased a new venture with videos and other content on its official social media channels, saying it has launched a new company and branded it as Damac Air.

The company had also launched a new website for the supposed new business. However, Amira has now clarified that they were just a marketing gimmick to promote Damac Islands, which will have a large number of waterfront villas. At a press conference, Amira revealed that a large number of properties on Damac Islands, where townhouses and villas which range from Dh2.5 million and Dh100 million, were already sold out prior to the official launch. ALSO READ: Dubai's Damac Properties to launch luxury travel venture, offer free trips to registrants Dubai rentals data shows demand continuing to stay strong