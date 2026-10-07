Dubai to permit buildings, villas to offer shared accommodation in more than 44 areas

More than 44 areas across Dubai will permit buildings and villas to offer shared accommodation, according to a circular issued by Dubai Municipality (DM). These include Al Souq Al Kabeer, Al Ras, Al Warqa 1, Al Barsha 1, Al Muraqqabat and Al Rigga.

Some areas, like Bani Yas Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road, have been designated for families-only sharing accommodation.

Shared housing has been divided into two categories according to the guide — individual and family. Each residential unit must be allocated to only one category of shared housing, either family housing or individual housing. The two categories may not be combined within a single residential unit.

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The guide sets a minimum bedroom area of 5 square metres per person, while family accommodation must provide each family with a separate bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, enhancing comfort and privacy.

It also sets out requirements for shared facilities and services based on the category of accommodation and number of occupants. These include kitchens and sanitary facilities, as well as designated areas for dining, recreation, laundry and clothes drying.

In February this year, a new law was issued setting clear rules for permits, leasing, and safety standards. Violations may result in fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000.

The guide marks an important step in Dubai Municipality’s approach to developing the building and construction ecosystem and regulating related activities to enhance quality of life across Dubai. It will help reduce overcrowding, congestion and unregulated residential practices across the emirate, while safeguarding residents, enhancing the quality of the residential environment and supporting community stability.

One year grace period

The law grants property owners and property management and leasing companies a full one-year period, starting from its effective date of September 8, to regularise the status of buildings currently used for shared housing in accordance with the approved standards and requirements.

DM clarified that the regularisation period does not exempt owners from addressing building violations, unauthorised changes of use or other conditions that pose risks to public safety. Such cases must be rectified in accordance with the applicable requirements and legislation.