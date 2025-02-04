Dubai to host world's largest summit on justice, peace with nearly 3,000 attendees

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: Reuters

In April, Dubai will welcome 11 Nobel Peace laureates, heads of state, sports champions, film personalities, chief justices, and over 2,800 peacekeepers for the world’s largest summit on justice, love, and peace.

Among the distinguished Nobel Peace laureates attending the summit are Abdesattar Ben Mousa, Houcine Abbasi, Lech Walesa, Leymah Gbowee, Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoudh, Mohan Mubasinghe, Nadia Murad, Quided Bouchamaoui, Oscar Arias Sanchez, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh and Dr Shirin Ebadi.

The inaugural edition of the Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit will be held on April 12-13 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, under the theme of ‘One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love and Peace’.

The summit's chief guest, Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will lead the event, which aims to bring global visionaries together.

Huzaifa Khorakiwala, chairman of the I am Peacekeeper Movement and organiser of the summit, highlighted the UAE's policies on tolerance and happiness as key factors in selecting the country as the host for the event.

“Our goal is to bring together global visionaries on a common platform to cultivate a world driven by justice, love and peace…This summit will unite global influencers and leaders with the shared mission of fostering universal harmony,” he added.

Huzaifa Khorakiwala and Sheikh Awad Mohamed bin Sheikh Mujre at the announcement of the inaugural edition of the Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit. Photo: Supplied

The summit will also feature the Global Recognitions and Awards, honouring 28 individuals and organisations for their contributions to justice, equality, compassion and peace. During the two-day summit, a movement under the title of 'I Am Peacekeeper" will be launched to unite one million peacekeepers online by September 21, 2025. "Peacekeepers are volunteers committed to world peace, universal harmony and justice," said Dr Khorakiwala.