Dubai to host 10th Knowledge Summit with focus on sustainable communities, AI

The future of knowledge-driven economies will take centre stage in Dubai this November, as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) today announced the agenda for its landmark 10th Knowledge Summit.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, officials revealed that the summit, held under the theme ‘Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities’, will run from November 19 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The event aligns with the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’ and aims to transform ideas and knowledge into tangible social and economic value.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, described the 10th edition as the dawn of a new decade for global knowledge impact. “The Summit stands as a global benchmark for thought leadership in the knowledge economy, further positioning Dubai as a hub for universal dialogue,” he told reporters. “More importantly, it showcases the UAE’s innovative model for a knowledge-based economy driven by data, research, and innovation, in line with our wise leadership’s vision.”

The event will bring together 130 speakers for over 45 panel discussions, uniting top government officials, international experts, and thought leaders.

Sessions will delve into disruptive technologies like AI, blockchain, and big data, alongside crucial topics such as intellectual property, legislation, and scientific research.

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor at UNDP’s Knowledge Project, announced that the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) has been comprehensively updated to provide policymakers with a more effective tool for sustainable development. “It has been refined to improve accuracy and cross-country comparisons, with new criteria to assess key sectors such as education, R&D, and ESG,” he explained.

Saif Al Mansouri, Head of the Knowledge Summit Committee, detailed the event’s immersive format, featuring specialized halls. The ‘Main Hall’ will host global discussions, the ‘Sustainable Communities’ Hall will explore societal transformation in partnership with the United Nations, and the ‘Global Knowledge Index’ Hall will offer deep dives into national-level performance.

The briefing also highlighted the achievements of other MBRF initiatives, including the Digital Knowledge Hub and the Dubai International Program for Writing, which has been empowering youth through workshops in creative writing and translation.