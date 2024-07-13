Dubai to get first hospital for digestive diseases

The 7th edition in 2023 saw the participation of 24.8 million students from 46 countries
The emirate's first integrated hospital specialising in gastroenterology broke ground, and the foundation stone was laid.
The first international branch of one of the largest hospitals and healthcare centres in South Korea, Asan-Emirates Digestive Diseases Hospital is scheduled for completion by 2026.
The new hospital spans 21,150 square metres, consists of nine floors with 65 beds, and includes four operating rooms, as well as luxury and VIP rooms.
The facility will provide specialised treatment for digestive diseases, including obesity treatments, gastrointestinal oncology, liver transplant management, organ transplantation, endoscopy, and digestive health screenings.
It also includes additional support facilities such as rehabilitation services, outpatient clinics, an intensive care unit, and a day care unit.
While the field of healthcare will be developed, the Asan-Emirates project will also serve as a educational centre for local specialists who can benefit from the Korean medical team's expertise.
As the first-of-its-kind facility in Dubai, it will enhance the UAE’s capabilities in the areas of digestive health, gastrointestinal oncology, liver transplant management and lifestyle-related diseases.
The hospital will offer "minimally invasive and preventive procedures based on a multidisciplinary approach," said Dr. Soo Sang Park, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon and Chief Financial Officer of Asan Hospital.
Asan-Emirates Digestive Hospital is a project of the Emirati company Scope Investment.
Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that Dubai is an ideal destination for major international hospitals and medical centres due to multiple factors: the major developments witnessed by the health sector in the emirate, the distinguished investment climate provided for the growth of this vital sector, and the increasing rates of demand for high-quality health services.
Moon Byung-Jun, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, said: “The establishment of the centre’s first branch outside Korea is the result of cooperation between Scope Investment and Dubai Healthcare City Authority with the aim of providing the best healthcare services to all patients; whether in the UAE, the GCC countries or the world.”
