Dubai to develop smart medical visa for patients travelling for treatment

Dubai will develop a ‘smart medical visa’ and more seamless services for patients travelling to the emirate for treatment under a new agreement signed by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority.

The strategic Memorandum of Understanding aims to create an integrated healthcare journey for medical tourists, linking visa, residency and healthcare services from before patients arrive in Dubai through to treatment and follow-up.

The agreement was signed by Lt-Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and Dr Alawi Sheikh Ali, Director General of DHA.

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Areas of cooperation will focus on facilitating medical visa procedures, supporting health tourism initiatives and strengthening integration with the health insurance ecosystem.

The agreement also includes developing joint mechanisms that will allow members of the Dubai Health Experience to submit medical visa applications more efficiently for patients coming from outside the UAE.

Dubai Health Experience, or DXH, was launched by DHA in April 2016 as a strategic brand initiative to position healthcare as part of Dubai’s wider lifestyle offering. The platform gives health travellers access to a network of internationally accredited hospitals and clinics while promoting Dubai as a destination for medical care, recovery and wellness.

Medical tourism

Medical tourism visas in Dubai are available for 90 or 180 days, with single- and multiple-entry options. They can also be renewed if extended treatment is required.

Patients must be sponsored by a licensed healthcare facility in the UAE, which handles the visa process and ensures treatment is provided through an accredited provider. Companion visas are also available for those supporting patients during treatment and recovery.

Lt-Gen Al Marri said the partnership aims to “develop a more flexible and seamless ecosystem that connects residency and healthcare services”.

Dr Alawi said the MoU supports Dubai’s efforts to consolidate its position as a global destination for healthcare and wellness by delivering an integrated service model centred around people.