Dubai to cut Sheikh Zayed Road travel time by 51% with new First Al Khail Street corridor

Dubai is set to get a new corridor running parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road, as Sheikh Hamdan approved the First Al Khail Street Development Plan on Wednesday, July 1.

A relief for motorists, the project is expected to cut travel time on Sheikh Zayed Road by 51 per cent during peak hours, while also increasing road capacity by approximately 9,000 vehicles per hour.

Part of a Dh18-billion pack of incentives and projects, the new corridor will feature a 15-kilometre elevated roadway with three lanes in each direction, serving 2.6 million people and providing access to Al Barsha, Al Quoz, Business Bay, and Meydan.

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Constructions is set to be begin in the third quarter of 2027 and is expected to end in the last quarter of 2030.

During the meeting of the Executive Council, the Crown Prince approved multiple projects aimed at contributing to the development of the rapidly transforming city.

Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033

The Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033, supervised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, is aimed at making Dubai a leader in cultural innovation while establishing the city as a global hub for talent, preferred destination for creative projects, global reference for safeguarding cultural heritage, and a global model for social cohesion.

The strategy, which aligns with the Dubai Plan 2033 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, is built on four pillars and includes 40 initiatives supported by five sectoral indicators and 23 key performance indicators.

Major initiatives include the Dubai Cultural and Creative Innovation Programme, the UAE Heritage Design Challenge, and the Future Talents Development Programme.

The aim is to support over 6,000 local talents, attract more than 6,000 international creatives, increase Dubai’s cultural asset footprint by over 200 per cent, raise the sector’s GDP contribution to 5.4 per cent, and grow the value of public-private partnerships in the sector to Dh2.75 billion.

Dubai Customs Strategy

The Dubai Customs Strategy 2030 focuses on facilitating trade, strengthening economic partnerships, enhancing security and compliance, and improving the customer and partner experience.

The strategy aims to ensure seamless trade, boost Dubai’s global competitiveness, protect communities, and consolidate its position as a global trade hub.

Dubai Population Now

The Council also approved a real-time population census and growth monitoring initiative called the ‘Dubai Population Now’.

The project uses artificial intelligence and smart forecasting to provide a real-time population clock and support urban planning, after Dubai’s population reached 4.58 million by the end of 2025, up 332,000 (7.5 per cent) from 2024.

The initiative enables more precise policymaking in housing, education, health, and transport.

Emirati talents strategy in private education

During the meeting, the Council approved the Emirati Talents Strategy in Private Education, which aims to boost Emiratisation in the sector, targeting 3,000 nationals by 2033 in support of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.

Key indicators include the percentage of Emiratis in teaching roles and turnover rates.

Initiatives include the Teacher Qualification and Accreditation Academy (Bridge to Teach), Success Partners Programme, Flex Emiratisation, Teaching Experience initiative (TeachXperience), and a pathway for employing retirees.

Dubai Investor Register

The Dubai Investor Register is a unified register for all institutions and individuals operating or investing in Dubai, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33’s target of Dh650 billion in foreign direct investment by 2033.

The register allows companies and investors to operate across multiple zones without re-registering, meets Financial Action Task Force requirements, and reduces costs and operational burdens by unifying procedures and data.

Visual identity for Dubai’s address system

The Executive Council approved a new visual identity for Dubai’s address system, giving address signage a distinctive urban character inspired by the emirate’s environment and classified by urban sector.

This initiative enhances the identity of different areas and contributes to improving geographic orientation and ease of navigation, in line with international best practices.

The system will expand to cover transport and residential services, with implementation across 186 areas by 2029.

Global centre for technology and innovation in Islamic finance

Furthermore, the Council approved the launch of the Global Centre for Technology and Innovation in Islamic Finance, managed by Dubai International Financial Centre with global partners.

The centre positions Dubai as a leading hub for Islamic fintech, with the sector’s market projected to reach $9.31 trillion by 2030.

Key initiatives include the Islamic Finance Innovation Challenge, an innovation platform for Islamic banks and start-ups, and the Future Islamic Finance Forum on November 4, 2026. The DIFC Academy will deliver a talent programme targeting over 3,000 trainees by 2031.