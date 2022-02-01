Dubai to consider decreasing government fees on commercial activities
Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.
By Reuters
Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 7:06 PM
Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 7:11 PM
The Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance will consider reducing government fees on commercial activities following the introduction of a federal corporate tax on business profits, Dubai’s media office said on Tuesday, citing the DOF Director General Abdulrahman Al Saleh.
The UAE Finance Ministry announced its plan to introduce a federal corporate tax on business profits on Monday for the first time starting from June 1, 2023, although it kept the rate low, at 9%, to maintain its attractivesness for businesses.