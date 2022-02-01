Dubai to consider decreasing government fees on commercial activities

Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.

The Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance will consider reducing government fees on commercial activities following the introduction of a federal corporate tax on business profits, Dubai’s media office said on Tuesday, citing the DOF Director General Abdulrahman Al Saleh.

The UAE Finance Ministry announced its plan to introduce a federal corporate tax on business profits on Monday for the first time starting from June 1, 2023, although it kept the rate low, at 9%, to maintain its attractivesness for businesses.