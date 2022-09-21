Dubai to emerge among top 10 cities for robotics with new initiative

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces the launch of a programme that will provide as many as 200,000 robots over the next 10 years

The Dubai Crown Prince on Wednesday announced the launch of a programme that will develop the emirate's robotics and automation sector.

In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the goal is to make Dubai "among the top 10 global cities for robotics and automation technology".

As part of the Dubai Robotics and Automation Programme, 200,000 robots will be provided over the next 10 years to boost efficiency and productivity across various sectors, said Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The initiative seeks to increase the automation industry's GDP contribution to at least nine per cent, the Dubai Crown Prince added.

It will empower national talents; innovate solutions, products and services; and develop a supporting legislative and governance system, he said.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and talented workforce give it many competitive strengths in this rapidly growing global industry.

The emirate will focus on advancing R&D in five main areas: production and manufacturing; consumer services and tourism; healthcare and connected mobility; and logistics.

The development of the sector will support the diversification of Dubai’s future economy and help build an integrated knowledge base that can contribute to creating new economic opportunities and improving quality of life.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the allocation of laboratories to develop new technologies; support relevant research, testing, development, experimentation, and integration activities; provide a supportive platform for collaborative projects; create prototypes, and involve the public in innovative product experiences.

He highlighted the importance of equipping local talent and emerging companies with advanced tools and skills that are expected to be in high demand in the future and developing training programmes in cooperation with government and private entities, universities, and R&D centres locally and globally.

He also called on Dubai government entities and the private sector to strengthen cooperation with local and international research and academic institutions to develop a regulatory and legal environment that supports the growth of R&A in Dubai and create a comprehensive local knowledge base for standards, technical specifications, and advanced technologies.

All initiatives that will be organised and launched as part of the programme will be overseen by the Dubai Council for Robotics and Automation, which consists of representatives from public and private sectors and academia.

This programme supports the development of various vital and future-oriented sectors in Dubai, including transportation, space, healthcare, education and artificial intelligence, among others.