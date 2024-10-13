Dubai: Ticket prices increase at these 4 tourist destinations

As the seasons shift, UAE residents start moving towards outdoor attractions, taking this moment to spend time with their family and friends.

From safari attractions for children to adrenaline pumping rides, these tourists destinations provide diverse experiences for returning residents as well as new visitors.

This year, some of these attractions have seen a rise in prices, with some making the distinction on the basis of certain categories and for specific visitors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Glow Garden

Dubai's Glow Garden, which returned for its 10th season in September, has hiked its ticket prices from Dh70 to Dh78.75 (Dh75 plus 5 per cent VAT). This includes entry to glow park, dinosaur park and art park, as per the attraction's website.

Children below three years can enter free of cost.

Meanwhile, visitors who wish to explore Magic Park have to pay an additional fee of Dh45 plus 5 per cent VAT.

Miracle Garden

Tickets for visitors planning to go to Miracle Garden have increased, in comparison to last year.

It now costs Dh100 for adult tourists and Dh85 for children (3-12 years). In 2023, it costed Dh95 for an adult tourist to visit the garden and Dh80 for children.

The prices for UAE residents on the other hand have dropped. What used to cost Dh65 last year for adults as well as children, now comes at the price of Dh60.

Butterfly Garden

Dubai's Butterfly Garden now charges Dh60 for adults to enter. Children between the age of three and 12 have to pay tickets costing Dh55. There is no fee for children under three.

Earlier, the tickets used to be Dh55 for adults.